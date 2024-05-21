 Skip to main content

Walmart Grows Neighborhood Markets Footprint

Company exec shares new layout, banner strategy with Progressive Grocer
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Walmart Neighborhood Market
Walmart opened its latest Neighborhood Market location in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., on May 8.

Walmart is making good on its commitment to build or convert 150 stores over the next five years with the opening of two new Neighborhood Markets. The first, located in the Dune Lakes area of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., opened May 8, while the second in the Vine City neighborhood of Atlanta will open its doors on May 22.

The two stores feature a new layout and larger footprint than previous Neighborhood Markets, boasting 57,000 square feet of sales floor and pickup and delivery space. Speaking with Progressive Grocer, Kyle Kinnard, SVP, Neighborhood Markets, Walmart U.S., explained that the expanded space will allow Walmart to sharpen its focus on omnichannel shopping through value, speed and convenience.

“We’ve heard from our customers that they love shopping Neighborhood Markets because it’s convenient, because of its grocery offering, because of its fresh offering,” Kinnard said. “We feel like, with this added square footage in the areas in which we’ve leaned into, we can help provide a great omni-shopping experience for our customers.”

Indeed, each new store will feature a broader assortment of products across bakery, produce, meat and dairy, as well as an expanded service deli with more hot case options. 

Kinnard explained that aisles have been widened to accommodate online pickup and delivery shoppers, as well as traditional customers, and a health services room attached to the in-store pharmacy will allow for patient privacy for vaccinations and consultation. A mother’s room for nursing moms has also been added to the floorplan. 

Walmart Neighborhood Markets
Each new Neighborhood Markets location will feature a broader assortment of products across bakery, produce, meat and dairy, as well as an expanded service deli with more hot case options.

While Kinnard, who took over as SVP of Neighborhood Markets about two months ago, did not share whether the banner will open additional stores this fiscal year, he said he is proud to be part of the team and is proud of its forward momentum.

Walmart Neighborhood Markets were designed in 1998 as a smaller-footprint option for communities in need of a pharmacy, affordable groceries and merchandise. Before these latest, larger-footprint openings, each location measured approximately 38,000 square feet and employed up to 95 associates. 

Each week, about 240 million customers and members visit Walmart’s approximately 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while its Sam’s Club division is No. 8. Progressive Grocer named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds