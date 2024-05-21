Walmart Grows Neighborhood Markets Footprint

Walmart is making good on its commitment to build or convert 150 stores over the next five years with the opening of two new Neighborhood Markets. The first, located in the Dune Lakes area of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., opened May 8, while the second in the Vine City neighborhood of Atlanta will open its doors on May 22.

The two stores feature a new layout and larger footprint than previous Neighborhood Markets, boasting 57,000 square feet of sales floor and pickup and delivery space. Speaking with Progressive Grocer, Kyle Kinnard, SVP, Neighborhood Markets, Walmart U.S., explained that the expanded space will allow Walmart to sharpen its focus on omnichannel shopping through value, speed and convenience.

“We’ve heard from our customers that they love shopping Neighborhood Markets because it’s convenient, because of its grocery offering, because of its fresh offering,” Kinnard said. “We feel like, with this added square footage in the areas in which we’ve leaned into, we can help provide a great omni-shopping experience for our customers.”

Indeed, each new store will feature a broader assortment of products across bakery, produce, meat and dairy, as well as an expanded service deli with more hot case options.

Kinnard explained that aisles have been widened to accommodate online pickup and delivery shoppers, as well as traditional customers, and a health services room attached to the in-store pharmacy will allow for patient privacy for vaccinations and consultation. A mother’s room for nursing moms has also been added to the floorplan.