Walmart Grows Neighborhood Markets Footprint
While Kinnard, who took over as SVP of Neighborhood Markets about two months ago, did not share whether the banner will open additional stores this fiscal year, he said he is proud to be part of the team and is proud of its forward momentum.
Walmart Neighborhood Markets were designed in 1998 as a smaller-footprint option for communities in need of a pharmacy, affordable groceries and merchandise. Before these latest, larger-footprint openings, each location measured approximately 38,000 square feet and employed up to 95 associates.
Each week, about 240 million customers and members visit Walmart’s approximately 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while its Sam’s Club division is No. 8. Progressive Grocer named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.