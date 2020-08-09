Walmart Gets Hissho Sushi & Craft Beer Bar

Just months after opening the United States’ inaugural Hissho Sushi & Craft Beer Bar, the company is bringing the in-store restaurant concept to northwest Arkansas, debuting its second location within a Walmart store there.

The first Sushi & Craft Beer Bar opened within a Brighton, Mich., Meijer last February. Hissho also introduced the Hissho on the Go program at Walmart locations in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area late last year.

“This opening of our second craft beer bar location showcases Hissho Sushi’s commitment to growth and redefining the experience of a customer’s evening at their local grocery store,” noted Dan Beem, CEO of Charlotte -based Hissho Sushi. “As we continue to emerge as a leader in our market, we’re proud to work with progressive retailers to create an experience that is worth coming back for every day.”

The sit-down sushi restaurant inside the Walmart Supercenter on South Pleasant Crossing Boulevard in Rogers, Arkansas, aims to elevate the customer experience to provide not only fresh, hand-rolled sushi, hot appetizers and more, but also a new way to enjoy them. The 2,000-square-foot space will employ 20 employees, including highly trained local sushi chefs using premium, responsibly sourced ingredients.

As well as traditional favorites like California rolls and Krispy Krab, along with Spicy Red Pepper and Crunchy Shrimp rolls for the more daring palates; a range of hot appetizers, including Asian chicken wings, Boom Boom Shrimp, Dim Sum; and craft beer and wines on tap, the concept offers a Healthy Morning Collection, including avocado toast, acai bowls and real-fruit smoothies.

As with its first location, Hissho Sushi is working with a local Rogers brewery, Bike Rack Brewing Co., to feature its beer at the restaurant.

“Hissho wants to provide our partners with the most creative, craveable products and concepts possible so our relationship and sales can continue to grow,” added Beem. “We’re excited for the opportunity to reach new audiences with this concept and continue to share our passion for sushi.”

To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, all employees are receiving training on handwashing and sanitation requirements. They’re also required to wear masks and undergo screening ahead of each shift. The restaurant is currently operating at half its normal occupancy rate, tables and chairs are spaced 6 feet apart, and, in accordance with state guidelines, customers must wear masks to enter the restaurant.

Supermarket prepared foods are the fastest-growing sector of the foodservice industry, now surpassing $12.7 billion, according to FMI – The Food Industry Association.

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, PG’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. With more than 245 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin, Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer is No.19 on PG’s list.