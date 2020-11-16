Walmart Cookshop Debuts

Walmart has rolled out Walmart Cookshop, which the retailer describes as a free interactive video hub offering custom content from such celebrity chefs and hosts as Jamie Oliver, Sofia Vergara, Patti LaBelle, and Ree Drummond, a.k.a. The Pioneer Woman.

At Walmart Cookshop, visitors can customize meals according to their own particular preferences using choice-driven technology from eko, and buy ingredients for pickup or delivery within each video episode for maximum convenience.

"Modern Family" actress Sofia Vergara will welcome visitors with tips and tricks for navigating Cookshop, which will provide 17 episodes premiering through the end of the year, for 250 customizable experiences. Among the currently available episodes are:

All of the hub’s videos are powered by eko interactive video technology, which enables customers to control the ingredients, flavors and outcomes as they learn helpful kitchen tips. Eko is an Israel-based company with a U.S. office in New York.

