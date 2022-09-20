Walmart Canada Building 1st Fulfillment Center in Quebec

As part of its $1 billion infrastructure investment this year, Walmart Canada is constructing a new high-tech sortable fulfillment center near Montreal. The $100 million facility is the first of its kind for Walmart in the province of Quebec and is currently set to open in 2024.

The fulfillment center will offer better product availability and quicker service for customers both online and in-store and will serve as a delivery hub for customers in Quebec and Atlantic Canada. The cutting-edge logistics technology will allow for shipping of 20 million items annually, as well as storing of 500,000 items to fulfill direct-to-home and in-store pickup orders.

“This important investment is the latest example of Walmart’s commitment to Quebec,” said Cyrille Ballereau, Walmart Canada regional VP for Quebec. “We are investing for growth in Quebec and creating jobs for Quebecers to better serve our customers. Quebecers will see refreshed stores, quicker service and more options available in-store and online. When Quebecers choose Walmart, they are choosing to support a retailer that supports Quebecers.”

The overall $1 billion investment also includes plans to update and remodel a record number of stores, with store changes including modernizing and upgrading physical spaces with a focus on improving the customer experience both in-store and online.

“We know these are challenging times for our customers. That’s why we are proud to be making significant investments in Canada to deliver the very best shopping experience,” said JP Suarez, EVP, chief administration officer and regional CEO for Walmart International. “We are building a better Walmart Canada to help more Canadians save money and live better. As the cost of living rises, Canadians can trust Walmart to be that convenient, one-stop shop for everyday low prices.”

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1.