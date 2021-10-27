Walmart Adds New Payment Service

Walmart is partnering with payment tech company InComm Payments to make it easier for cash-centric customers to pay their bills. The retailer is adding the new capability to its already-robust financial services offerings as part of its commitment to serving un-banked and under-banked shoppers.

Using a platform called VanillaDirect, shoppers can pay their bills in-store at the service desk or at the Walmart money center by scanning a barcode tied to their account and completing their payment with cash. Funds are transferred electronically through a single consolidated settlement. In addition to paying their bills, shoppers can also use the service to fund prepaid accounts.

The new form of payment will be available all Walmart locations in the United States. “We know our customers are busy. We’re excited to bring to life a new service that helps make the monthly chore of paying bills faster and easier at Walmart,” said Julia Unger, Walmart’s VP of financial services. “We continue to be committed to providing our customers valuable and efficient services to help them manage their finances.”

This is the latest financial services offering from Walmart, which earlier this year allowed money transfer services from Western Union at its U.S. locations. The retail giant also added a new Walmart Money card to be used as a demand deposit account.

