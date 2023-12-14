Walgreens Offers Free 1-Hour Delivery During Peak Holiday Shopping

To relieve the pressure of last-minute holiday shopping this season, Walgreens is offering its customers free 1-hour delivery on orders over $20 during peak shopping moments including Dec. 24 and 25. At all other times, 1-hour delivery is free on orders over $35.

According to a new Walgreens U.S. gift-giving trend survey, 83% of Americans found themselves getting a gift for someone at the very last minute — a trend even more common among Gen Z (90%) and parents (92%).

In addition to being prepared for last-minute gifts, Walgreens says that consumers should be prepared with last-minute hosting essentials. The retailer advises consumers to prepare for last-minute invites and unexpected guests by having some extra gifts, wrapping and supplies on hand. The retailers found that 73% of Americans say they’ve received a holiday or Christmas gift from someone whom they did not already have a gift for.

Walgreens is currently running its Holiday Deals of the Week program, which allows customers to save up to 60% on products and photo items, right up to Dec. 25. Plus, now through Dec. 31, Walgreens is offering its myWalgreens members $10 Walgreens Cash rewards when they spend $40 or more on eligible items in-store or online.

Walgreens will be open during regular business hours on Christmas Eve. Pharmacy hours will vary by location. All 24-hour locations will remain open 24 hours.

Most Walgreens stores will be open on Christmas Day, with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The 24-hour Walgreens locations and 24-hour pharmacies will continue to remain open.

Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens is included in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy and U.S. Healthcare segments of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The company, which operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, is No. 5 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.