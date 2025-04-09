Walgreens Narrows Loss in Q2; Turnaround Still in ‘Early Stages’

Walgreens Boots Alliance reported second-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings that topped estimates as it prepares to be taken private.

In March, the 120-year-old retail pharmacy giant said that it had agreed to be acquired by Sycamore Partners in a roughly $10 billion deal. The deal, which could could lead to a restructuring of Walgreens that potentially involves the breakup of the company’s various divisions, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of the year.

Walgreens reported a loss of $2.853 billion, or a loss of $3.30 a share, for the quarter ended Feb. 28, compared to a loss of $5.908 billion, or a loss of $6.85 a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings came to $0.63 a share, topping analysts' estimates of $0.53 a share.

The results include a $4.2 billion write-down that was primarily related to the company’s U.S. retail pharmacy business and its VillageMD unit. Revenue rose 4.1% to $38.588 billion, topping estimates of $37.971 billion.