Walgreens Gears Up to Offer myW Days Rewards, Discounts

Walgreens will debut a new week-long shopping event, myW Days, on July 23-29 for members of myWalgreens, the company’s health-and-wellness loyalty program. The nationwide event will offer rewards and savings on all purchases in-store, online and in the Walgreens app. Since its launch in 2020, free-to-join myWalgreens has garnered 110 million members.

“We’re launching myW Days to thank myWalgreens members and show how much we appreciate them,” explained Walgreens Chief Marketing Officer Linh Peters. “We know health and wellness is personal and needs change and vary, so our loyalty program is designed to provide valuable and flexible rewards across any Walgreens purchase. We’re excited to give our loyal shoppers even more of the rewards they already know and love during myW Days.”

The member-only event will provide a week’s worth of offers, rewards and exclusive daily deals across the entire store, totaling more than $100 in myWalgreens Cash rewards offers available per member. The ability to earn rewards will be available for thousands of products and services, with unique benefits for members, including bonus earning opportunities and rewards accelerators.

Walgreens will unveil specific myW Days savings and rewards deals on July 13. Members of myWalgreens will see the deepest rewards earning opportunities personalized for them, enabling them to stock up and save on their most shopped categories. Members can shop myW Days deals at any Walgreens store, on Walgreens.com or in the Walgreens app. Online purchases are also available for in-store pickup and one-hour delivery.

Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens, which operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, is No. 5 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.