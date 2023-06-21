Target Circle Week Ready to Run From July 9-15

Target Corp. will give Amazon a run for its money with its upcoming members-only sale. Target Circle Week will feature savings of up to 50% off across the retailer's entire assortment, including both private label and national brands.

Members of Target's free-to-join loyalty program can shop the exclusive deals in stores, online and through the Target app from July 9 to 15, and receive their orders via same-day Order Pickup and Drive Up services, or have them delivered through Same-Day Delivery with Shipt. Shoppers who aren't Target Circle members can access the deals by joining the loyalty program for free.

"Target Circle Week is our way of saying 'thank you' to our guests," said Cara Sylvester, EVP and chief guest experience officer. "Guests have saved millions of dollars during previous Target Circle Weeks, and this summer they'll have yet another opportunity to celebrate that only-at-Target feeling of affordable joy as they stock up on essentials, discover new favorites and shop online, in store or with our industry-leading same-day services."

Deals are available across the store, and include 50% off select Sun Squad brand items; 30% off select kids' apparel; 20% off Mountain Dew, Bubly and Gatorade; 20% off breakfast cereal; and many more.

Amazon, meanwhile, recently announced the return of its summer Prime Day, which will run July 11 and 12. During the sale event, new deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods, and Prime members in the United States can shop more deals on small business products than ever before.

"Prime Day is all about making our Prime members feel like a big deal, with deep savings and access to some of the best offers from brands they love," commented Jamil Ghani, VP of Amazon Prime. "With Invite-only deals, we’re adding more value to the Prime experience and have made it easier for our Prime members to access exclusive doorbuster deals at incredible prices without waiting in line.”

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100.