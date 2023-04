Volpi Traditional Prosciutto is hand-rubbed, salted, and air-dried for 12 months for a perfect melt-in-your-mouth texture. Always made with Raised Responsibly™ pork and all-natural ingredients, Volpi Traditional Prosciutto is the perfect addition to any charcuterie set. Always packaged in sustainable materials, keep an eye out for the new Volpi Eco-Pack™, now with 80% less plastic than traditional deli packaging.