Vital Farms Shares C-Suite Updates

Food producer announces expanded roles for chief sales, marketing officers
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak
Vital Farms
Pete Pappas and Kathryn McKeon (Image credit: LinkedIn)

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced eggs, butter and other foods, has enhanced its leadership team with new appointments. The organization promoted Pete Pappas from chief sales officer to chief sales officer and president, egg, and elevated Kathryn McKeon from chief marketing officer to chief marketing office and general manager, butter.

Pappas will add to his current duties by steering Vital Farms’ egg business, which encompasses more than 425 family farms. He has been with the company since 2020 and leverages 30 years of CPG and retail experience.

McKeon will take on leadership of the company’s growing butter business as she continues to guide the marketing group. A 15-year CPG professional, she joined Vital Farms in 2016 and was promoted to CMO in 2022. 

“Vital Farms is well-positioned to continue delivering strong growth against our goal to achieve at least $1 billion in annual net revenue by 2027. These key scope expansions will provide additional dedicated leadership in service of the strong demand we’ve created in our growing eggs and butter business,” said Russell Diez-Canseco, president and CEO. “Pete and Kathryn are trusted leaders of our business and our brand, and I am excited to continue working closely with them in these newly created roles to capture the tremendous growth opportunities ahead of us and advance our mission to bring ethical food to the table.” 

