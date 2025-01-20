Vital Farms Shares C-Suite Updates

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced eggs, butter and other foods, has enhanced its leadership team with new appointments. The organization promoted Pete Pappas from chief sales officer to chief sales officer and president, egg, and elevated Kathryn McKeon from chief marketing officer to chief marketing office and general manager, butter.

Pappas will add to his current duties by steering Vital Farms’ egg business, which encompasses more than 425 family farms. He has been with the company since 2020 and leverages 30 years of CPG and retail experience.

