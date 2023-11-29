Virginia Food Co-Op Receives $950K Loan From National Cooperative Bank

National Cooperative Bank (NCB), a financial institution dedicated to providing banking solutions to cooperatives and socially responsible institutions across the United States, has extended a $950,000 SBA 7(a) loan to Lovettsville Cooperative Market, a member-owned food co-op in Lovettsville, Va.
The market, which now has more than 1,200 member owners, opened this past Nov. 1. The co-op will purchase from local farmers as much as possible, implement environmental best practices and strive to build an inclusive community while providing information about the link between food and health.
“New startup food co-ops can be difficult,” noted Dami Odetola, VP at Arlington, Va.-based NCB. “The co-op has had great support of the community and has worked hard since 2011 to make the opening of the co-op a reality. We look forward to continuing our support of Lovettsville and their commitment to their community.”
“National Cooperative Bank is focused on serving the needs of food co-ops, as it is critical to the mission of the bank,” a spokeswoman for the organization told Progressive Grocer via email.
According to the spokeswoman, the Lovettsville Co-op approached NCB In 2015, which advised them on what they needed to do to become bankable. The conversations continued until the loan became a reality in November 2023.
The overall structure of the term loan is as follows:
- The loan proceeds were used to finance the buildout of the leased space and for the purchase of equipment for store development.
- The term is for up to 132 months, with the first 12 months being interest only, followed by consecutive monthly payments of principal and interest (P&I) to fully amortize the loan.
- The interest rate is fixed at Wall Street Prime plus SBA allowable margin.
- The loan is secured by a first lien on all assets of the co-op and will be fully guaranteed by a corporate affiliate – Lovettsville Market LLC and 75% by the SBA.
- The guarantor pledged a predetermined percentage of the loan amount to secure the guaranty.
- All member loans are subordinated to the bank and will be unsecured.
In other recent cooperative grocer news, residents of the Dorchester neighborhood in Boston are now able to join a grocery co-op specializing in healthy foods. The 6,000-square-foot Dorchester Food Co-op at 195 Bowdoin Street opened on Oct. 14 and is the only community- and employee-owned business of its kind in that market.