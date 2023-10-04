National Co+op Grocers Gets 3 New Members

The board of National Co+op Grocers (NCG), the business services cooperative for retail food co-ops across the United States, has approved three new members: Detroit People’s Food Co-op, Purple Porch Food Co-op and Good Tern Co-op.

“From an established co-op serving its community for generations, to a newer co-op located near an iconic location, and to a startup co-op preparing to open its storefront, we are excited to support these co-ops as they seek to grow their impacts,” noted C.E. Pugh, CEO of Saint Paul, Minn.-based NCG.

Located in the Motor City, the Detroit People’s Food Co-op is an African American-led startup co-op. It was founded in 2010 with a mission to provide improved access to healthy food and food education to the surrounding community and plans to open its first retail store in February 2024. The co-op will prioritize buying from local growers, producers and other service providers to help build community wealth and projects first-year sales of $4.25 million.

Since 2009, South Bend, Ind.-based Purple Porch Food Co-op has connected its 1,000-plus member-owners to local growers, suppliers, farmers and producers who highlight health, sustainability, ethics and community. Located only 2 miles south of the University of Notre Dame, the co-op gives preference to local and regional suppliers, and hosts a weekly Farmer’s Market. It has annual sales of $1.2 million.

Good Tern Co-op has been part of its community in Rockland, Maine, for more than 40 years. Founded to provide healthy food and wellness choices at reasonable prices to its local community, the co-op offers a wide range of products, with a focus on local, organic and healthy items for its more than 1,200 members. Good Tern operates a bagel shop in addition to its retail grocery store and has annual sales of $2.3 million.

NCG currently has 160 member co-ops operating more than 230 retail locations in 39 states.