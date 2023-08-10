BriarPatch Opens Location in Sacramento Metro Area

BriarPatch Food Co-op will open its second store location, at 2505 Bell Road in Auburn, Calif., on Aug. 10.

BriarPatch is a cooperative business model owned by the members it serves, but anyone is welcome to shop at its stores. The co-op’s annual sales now top $36 million, and more than 10,000 people are owner-members. Owners pay a one-time refundable equity investment that entitles them to special shopping discounts and other perks. The co-op’s first store is located in Grass Valley, Calif.

“We are thrilled to be able to open our doors at Bell Road. This is a milestone for our shoppers and owners, many of whom have been supporting us for nearly 50 years. It really shows how committed the people in this region are to affirming the importance of a strong local economy,” said Chris Maher, general manager.

Located in 23,000 square feet of the former Kmart building, the new store occupies infrastructure with Old Navy and Harbor Freight Tools in the Rock Creek Plaza, the same shopping center that houses big-box stores like Rite Aid and BevMo! The colorful and welcoming interior of the new store features a full gourmet deli and hot bar; a regenerative meat and seafood department; a 99%-plus organic produce department, expanded wine, craft brew and cocktail selections; a gourmet cheese island; aisles of sustainable grocery items; vegan-approved plant-based products; non-packaged bulk foods and herbs; and more.

Known for its organic, ethically raised and locally grown food, the cooperative works with local farmers in the Sacramento, Calif., watershed to pre-plan crops.

Additionally, an in-store demo area will allow for guest tastings and recipe promos, and the outdoor patio and dining area is designed as a communal gathering space. Self-checkout and curbside pickup are also available.

Numerous tokens of shopper appreciation will kick off with the grand opening on Aug. 10 and continue throughout the month. From special in-store sales and samplings to two weeks of high-value raffles, including the chance to win groceries for an entire year (a $5,200 retail value), along with new owner incentives like branded tote bags and store credits.

Owner-members of the Grass Valley store will automatically become members of the new Auburn store and can shop at both locations.

BriarPatch, which is committed to putting environmental values into all operations as part of its long-term sustainability goals, recently became a member of GreenChill, a voluntary EPA partnership for installing a natural refrigeration system that will reduce refrigerant emissions to nearly zero.