Vegan cheese maker Violife has expanded into another category with 100% plant-based dips in three popular dairy dip flavors: French Onion, Spinach & Artichoke, and Ranch. All three varieties are made with simple ingredients like coconut oil, real onions, spinach and artichokes, and herbs, as well as being free of dairy, nuts, soy, gluten and preservatives. The suggested retail price is $5.29 per 7.5-ounce tub of any flavor.