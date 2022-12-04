Vevan UnCreamCheese

Schuman Cheese division Vevan Foods has expanded its portfolio of innovative dairy-free products with UnCreamCheese, a cultured, cream cheese-style spread made with probiotics. Featuring a smooth, velvety texture; a slightly tangy taste; and a crisp, clean finish, the line comes in the following varieties: Plain, Caramelized Peach & Maple, Garlic & Herb, and Strawberries & Cream. Arriving in time for the spring entertaining season, UnCreamCheese enables plant-based eaters to enjoy a bagel with a schmear or a favorite family recipe without compromise. An 8-ounce container of any variety retails for a suggested price range of $4.79-$5.49. Vevan’s plant-based products were created by dairy cheesemakers with 75-plus years of experience.