Vevan Marinated Mozza-Bites

A division of Schuman Cheese, Vevan Foods has augmented its line of plant-based cheeses with creamy Marinated Mozza-Bites. The mozzarella-style product line makes dairy-free entertaining effortless as a flavorful addition to charcuterie boards, margherita skewers or cracker pairings, and can also be used in salads or pasta dishes, or even as a quick indulgent snack. Two varieties are available: Marinated Mozza-Bites, dairy-free mozza cubes marinated in a savory blend of Italian herbs and oil, and Marinated Mozza-Bites Antipasti, dairy-free mozza cubes marinated with kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers and Peruvian pearl peppers in an herbed oil blend. A 8.5-ounce cup of either variety retails for a suggested price range of $5.99-$7.49, depending on the retailer.