Veroni AperiTime Pizza Kits

Consumers can now make their own authentic pizzas at home with the proper toppings, thanks to salumi producer and charcuterie importer Veroni. Ready after 10 minutes in the oven to melt the mozzarella cheese provided in the kits, the company’s AperiTime product line, a play on the Italian “aperitivo” custom of early-evening cocktails and snacks, also features 100% margherita pizza pre-cut into easy-to-eat squares, with a choice of Veroni’s cold cuts -- dry-cured ham, for Pizza Prosciutto Italiano; Salame Milano, Salame Calabrese, and Naples-style Roasted Pancetta -- to place on the pie. “Adding charcuterie to pizza is considered almost an art in Italy, and for our pizza we thought of four different options to satisfy both spice lovers and those who prefer more delicate flavor profiles,” explained Plant Manager Stefano Poldi. The charcuterie included in the kits can go on the pizzas before, during, or after the cooking process, when the pizza is ready to serve, depending on consumer preference. A 14-ounce kit retails for a suggested $9.99.