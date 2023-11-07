Verde Farms Organic Burger Patties

Verde Farms has partnered exclusively with big-box membership retailer BJ’s Wholesale Club and family-owned grocery retailer Schnucks Markets on the launch of refrigerated organic 100% grass-fed burger patties. Offering the optimal combination of flavor and juiciness, the ready-to-cook raw single-ingredient patties are available at BJ’s clubs on the East Coast and in the Midwest, with the ⅓-pound patties sold in a 6-count package for a suggested $16.99, while Schnucks offers the patties in a 4-count package priced at a suggested $14.99 at its Midwest stores.The Verde Farms team anticipates a national rollout of the product in 2024 as the brand continues to grow. Since 2005, Verde Farms has provided organic 100% grass-fed beef from pasture-raised cattle that roam free year-round, with no antibiotics and no added hormones.