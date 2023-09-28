Verde Farms Announces New President

Verde Farms, which produces 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised beef, has a new president. Brad Johnson has taken on that role and is tasked with managing daily operations and the company’s finance functions while also spearheading commercial strategy and execution.

Johnson is a 20-year CPG veteran. He joins the Durango, Colo.-based Verde Farms from plant-based protein brand Hungry Planet, where he was chief commercial officer and general manager. His background also includes senior operations and marketing positions at Frito Lay, The Hershey Co. and MillerCoors. He was also a strategy consultant with McKinsey & Co.

"Brad's extensive experience in the consumer-packaged goods industry and proven track record of driving success at well-known brands made him the perfect fit as Verde continues to dominate the better-for-you (BFY) meat industry,” said Dana Ehrlich, CEO and co-founder of Verde Farms. “His passion for quality, sustainability, and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission and we are confident that Brad's leadership will further elevate our brand and propel us towards even greater success."

Johnson said he is eager to work with Ehrlich and the team to elevate Verde Farms’ reach and profile. “I am thrilled to join the talented team and continue to build the Verde vision that Dana and Pablo (Garbarino) established nearly two decades ago, especially as consumers are craving delicious, organic, grass-fed beef,” he remarked. “Our products provide exactly what health-happy carnivores are asking for: beef that’s better for the planet, better for the farmers, and better for you. I couldn’t have pictured a better next chapter in my career.”

Verde Farms continues to widen its distribution at retailers around the country. Earlier this month, the company announced that its organic grass-fed steaks are now available at Target stores, with a rollout in 110 stores. Over the summer, the beef brand became a supplier to Harris Teeter, providing beef to 250 locations in the South Atlantic region.

The new president is taking over shortly after Verde Farms relaunched its brand. The refresh rolled out in late winter highlighted the company’s Land to Market outcomes-based verified regenerative sourcing solution and included the debut of new packaging.