Velveeta Queso

Knowing that consumers already use its loaf to make a popular cheesy dip, iconic Kraft Heinz cheese brand Velveeta has now introduced its first-ever queso offering in three flavors – Queso Con Salsa, Queso Blanco and Jalapeño – marking its first venture into the ready-to-eat queso segment. A 15-ounce resealable jar of any flavor of the convenient queso retails for a suggested $3.99. Velveeta has also launched, for the first time in 12 years, two additional flavors of Shells & Cheese – Pizza and Buffalo – as well as its inaugural Gluten-Free Shells & Cheese offering.