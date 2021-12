The most recent innovation from Veggies Made Great, Keto-Friendly Muffins come in Mochaccino Chip, Chocolate Raspberry and Cinnamon Roll flavors, all of which are lower in sugar and carbs and higher in protein than the brand’s other popular frozen muffins. As with all of the other Veggies Made Great products, Keto-Friendly Muffins feature vegetables as the primary ingredient. The suggested retail prices are $5.99 for a 6-count box and $12.59 for a 20-count box.