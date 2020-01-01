Veggies Made Great Frittatas With Beyond Meat

Veggies Made Great worked with plant-based meat innovator Beyond Meat to create a Veggies Made Great Frittata line featuring the pioneering protein. Joining a popular frittata line that rolled out in 2018, the veggie-forward brand’s latest frozen clean-ingredient offerings are Sausage & Pepper Frittata made using Beyond Beef Crumbles, and Sausage, Egg & Cheese Frittata made using Beyond Beef Crumbles, each containing 90 calories or fewer per serving. A 6-pack of individually wrapped 2-ounce gluten-free, vegetarian, protein-rich frittatas retails for a suggested $5.99.