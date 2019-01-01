Veggies Made Great Additional Veggie Cake Flavors

New Classic Cooking LLC brand Veggies Made Great has added three flavors to its popular superfood Veggie Cakes line. Available in the refrigerated sections of participating Costco locations beginning in January 2020 before eventually expanding to other retailers, the latest flavors are Quinoa, Butternut Squash and Harvest Root, which, like all Veggies Made Great products, are veggie-packed, allergy-friendly, low in calories, and versatile enough to serve as a breakfast, snack or side dish. The Quinoa Veggie Cakes are a savory blend of clean, simple, nutrient-dense ingredients, among them kale, quinoa and carrots. The swwet and savory Butternut Squash Veggie Cakes are made with a blend of butternut squash, carrots, and a hint of brown sugar. The Harvest Root Veggie Cakes (pictured) combine such hearty favorites as carrots, sweet potatoes and beets, making them the first Veggies Made Great product to feature beets, a vegetable brimming with essential nutrients and vitamins, as well as lots of heart-healthy fiber. The suggested retail price is $9.99 for a 27-ounce, 12-count box of any of the three gluten-free varieties.