Van Wyk Confections has introduced its Chocolate Covered Pretzel Rods, a variety pack of pretzel rods that are dipped in milk chocolate and rolled in crunchy treats. A combination of salty and sweet, the gourmet, individually wrapped rods come 30 per display box, each rod dipped in chocolate and then covered in either Chocolate Chunks, Crunchy Toffee or Peanut Butter Crunch. SRP is $.99-$1.39 per rod.