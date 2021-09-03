Advertisement
Cult-favorite brand is available in 6 dairy and vegan flavors
Made-from-scratch Van Leeuwen Ice Cream has now launched Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Bars, a line of indulgent dairy and vegan novelties inspired by classic favorites. Featuring three dairy flavors -- Vanilla Caramel Swirl, Toffee Brown Sugar and Raspberry Cheesecake -- and three vegan oat milk-based flavors -- Vanilla Wildberry Swirl, Brown Sugar Honeycomb and Triple Chocolate Swirl -- the premium bars are made from the same premium, simple ingredients that Van Leeuwen is known for. Each bar is dipped in a thick coating of custom-blended Fairtrade chocolate. The product line’s debut is a nostalgic callback to the cult-favorite brand’s origins, as co-founders Pete and Ben Van Leeuwen grew up driving an ice cream truck in the summer, and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream began from a yellow scoop truck on the streets of New York City in 2008. A 9.2-ounce 4-pack of any variety retails for a suggested $6.99. 

 

