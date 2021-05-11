Value-Added Meats Get Renewed Attention
- Give value-added enough space: “Thirty feet is typically the rule of thumb,” DuBois notes. “You want to give it enough space so that shoppers can see alternatives and become interested in coming and trying it.”
- Create your own flavor town: “There’s a set of flavors that works well all across the country, with lemon pepper chicken being a great example,” observes DuBois. “If you can mix up the basics like that with some of the newer flavor varieties, that’s how you’ll bring people back. As long as you’re driving the innovation and creating some excitement, there’s always a reason for people to come back to the meat case.”
- Keep it local: Retailers that have excelled with value-added meats take strong command of their individual stores, paying close attention to local neighborhoods and what their shoppers like, according to DuBois, who says, “They’re partnering with restaurants and local chefs, weaving in cultural themes from their own locality.” While larger chains tend to have corporate initiatives or corporate-mandated items and displays in their fresh meat departments, it’s key that each store has the freedom to add flavors curated for the particular demographic that it serves, especially when it comes to value-added, he suggests.
Chris DuBois, SVP of the protein practice at market research firm IRI, has helped multiple retailers develop successful value-added meat offerings. He offers these three pieces of advice for grocers looking to build their in-store programs:
Superstars of the Meat Case
Value-added meat sales have continued to grow at double the rate of the total meat case, according to the latest data from IRI.
|
Product Type
|
Dollar Sales % Change vs. Year Ago
|
Volume Sales % Change vs. Year Ago
|
Fresh meat total
|
2.30%
|
-1.90%
|
Fresh meat value-added
|
5.80%
|
0.20%
|
Beef total
|
3.40%
|
-0.30%
|
Beef value-added
|
8.10%
|
4.10%
|
Pork total
|
-1.10%
|
-3.90%
|
Pork value-added
|
1.40%
|
-3.70%
|
Chicken total
|
1.20%
|
-2.80%
|
Chicken value-added
|
4.10%
|
-5.10%
|
Turkey total
|
-0.80%
|
-2.70%
|
Turkey value-added
|
3.50%
|
4.50%
|
Seafood total
|
13.50%
|
9.50%
|
Seafood value-added
|
14.80%
|
10.50%
Source: Data from IRI, from the latest 52 weeks ending Sept. 5, 2021