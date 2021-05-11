Value-Added Meats Get Renewed Attention

One of the hottest segments of the fresh meat case is poised for even further growth in the years ahead, thanks to pandemic-induced cooking fatigue and consumers’ desire for more convenience and new flavors. Value-added meats – which include marinated cuts, pre-cubed proteins and other items that have at least one step of cooking preparation already completed – are getting renewed attention in the store and online as both retailers and suppliers ramp up their efforts in product innovation and merchandising.

“For the last seven years, value-added meats have been growing and have been one of the superstars of the meat case overall,” confirms Chris DuBois, SVP of the protein practice at market research firm IRI. “Beef in particular has had a tremendous run, but all across the board, we’re seeing year-over-year growth at about double the rate of the total meat case.”

For the grocers who have done value-added meat well – including Wegmans Food Markets, Publix Super Markets, Raley’s and many others – the payoffs have been undeniable, he says. “Our studies have shown that the retailers that get behind this and have strong value-added meat cases – meaning enough space, enough variety and a focus at the store level – grow faster than retailers that don’t have this, in their total meat case.”

Retailers that were already mastering their techniques are now doubling down on their efforts, with the latest evolution being cook-in-bag meals offered by grocers like Wegmans and Giant Food. Publix, which also offers such meals, is now showcasing value-added meats to account for nearly half of all the refrigerated meat at its new prototype store in Tampa, Fla.

In addition, a growing number of retailers that recognize this segment as part of a larger trend are choosing to feature value-added meats in meal solutions sections located in different parts of the store. ShopRite, for one, is highlighting prepped, ready-to-cook proteins in its Fresh to Table store-within-a-store concept, which has now been rolled out in at least five of its locations. The meats are merchandised alongside ready-to-heat and -serve items and ready-to-eat meals.

Inspired by a new class of global-minded flavors, the grocers with the most innovative value-added meat selections are typically those that do it on their own, according to DuBois. “In other words, they’re out there partnering with restaurants, trying new recipes, creating new smells inside their stores and finding new ways to make it a showpiece,” he explains, “and that’s what’s driving sales.” DuBois adds that plenty of smaller, independently owned grocers have excelled in this area, as they’ve gotten to intimately know the local culture of their neighborhoods and have sought out independently owned restaurants to come up with inspiration.

At the same time, meat suppliers are seeking out new partnerships to help grocers capitalize on the trend. Major players such as Tyson, Cargill and Smithfield are expanding their production capacity for value-added products, and smaller suppliers are getting in on the action, too, introducing new restaurant-inspired flavor profiles.

Indeed, for grocers that may be struggling with labor pains — meaning less workers and fewer hours — more manufacturers are coming in to save the day. “A lot of manufacturers now are working to figure out how to put central programs together for retailers,” says DuBois.