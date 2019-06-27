Utz Teams With WeStock Shopping Assistant App

Utz Quality Foods LLC has joined forces with WeStock, an innovative crowd-stocking app that allows shoppers to discover new food and beverage products and request that the items be carried by their local retail stores. Hanover, Pa.-based Utz is WeStock’s largest brand partner to date.

WeStock turns information from consumers into actionable data to expedite product placement for its brand partners. Once a product is stocked at any new location, the app sends a notification to the users who made the request that the product is now available, in an effort to help with velocity and drive customers to the store.

“We are very excited to have Utz Quality Foods become a major brand partner with WeStock,” said the company's CEO and co-founder, Cameron McCarthy. “Utz Quality Foods and their portfolio of well-known brands brings an opportunity to help put WeStock into many more hands while also generating more locations and placements of Utz brands snack food products.”

“In this rapidly changing, data-driven marketplace, we were impressed with WeStock’s ability to help shoppers find more interesting and unique foods,” noted Mark Schreiber, EVP and chief customer officer of Utz, whose snack brands include Utz, Golden Flake, Dirty Potato Chip, Zapp’s, Boulder Canyon and Good Health. “We look forward to helping WeStock expand their user-base while ensuring shoppers can find Utz brands anytime, anyplace.”

Free and available to download from the App Store, WeStock has captured more than 8,000 requests for its 150-plus brand partners since launching this past February.