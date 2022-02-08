Utz Brands Onboards New SVP and CIO

Snack maker Utz Brands, Inc. is revving up its tech capability with the appointment of Satyaki Lodh as SVP and chief information officer. In this role, he will lead the company’s IT group that supports Utz’s brands.

Lodh will leverage his three-decade IT experience and considerable food and beverage background to boost Utz’s technology infrastructure, data and insights. He most recently served as chief information officer for Borden Dairy and, before that, was a VP of enterprise applications at snack company Snyder’s-Lance. He earned a bachelor of technology degree in computer science from the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, India.

“Satyaki is a fantastic addition to the Utz team. He has an impressive track record of successfully leading IT operations and delivering effective, leading-edge technology solutions that create business value. He has extensive knowledge of DSD operations and I am confident that Satyaki and his team will execute a focused IT vision and strategy that will help drive profitable growth,” remarked Ajay Kataria, EVP and CFO for the Hanover, Pa.-based Utz Brands, Inc.

The appointment comes at a busy time for Utz’s own infrastructure. This month, the salty snack manufacturer closed the deal on the acquisition of two DSD distributors, Clem Snacks, Inc. and J&D Snacks, Inc.