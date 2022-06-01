Schnucks’ Data Solutions Exec Promoted to Strategy Team

Schnuck Markets Inc. has promoted Chief Data Officer and Deputy CIO Tom Henry to serve on the company’s strategy team, effective immediately. In this role, Henry will expand on his current leadership role to execute strategic initiatives that support the company’s mission.

“Tom is not only well known in his area of expertise, but also continues to demonstrate a proactive approach to shape our competitive landscape,” said Todd Schnuck, chairman and CEO of Schnucks. “His intense focus on Nourishing People’s Lives, combined with his creativity and curiosity, make him a valued leader for our strategy team and our company.”

Since joining Schnucks in 2019, Henry has led the development of the company’s data and analytics organization, which provides unique and actionable insights to each of Schnucks’ business units. He has been the company’s chief data officer and deputy CIO since May 2021. Henry joined Schnucks from Express Scripts Holding Co., where he used his deep understanding of business intelligence and data analytic strategies to position Express Scripts among the health care industry’s leaders in the delivery of data-driven insights and advanced analytic solutions.

Henry earned a bachelor of science in computer information systems from Missouri State University, where he graduated magna cum laude. He is the global chief data officer ambassador for Missouri and serves as a board member for the Washington University and the University of Missouri data science programs, where he shares his knowledge with both faculty and students. Henry is also a national VP for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

“I’ve enjoyed collaborating with my Schnucks teammates to create data solutions that help us to better serve our Schnucks customers,” said Henry. “I’m honored to take this new leadership role and look forward to expanding my scope of responsibilities within the company.”

Schnucks recently introduced GetUpside’s cashback solution at all of its stores. Shoppers can use the free GetUpside mobile app to take advantage of personalized cashback promotions. Instead of snapping and submitting a picture of a receipt, shoppers can just click “Check in” and GetUpside will verify each transaction.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 111 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs 13,000 associates. The company is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.