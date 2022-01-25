Utz Brands Acquires 2 Direct-Store-Delivery Operators

Snack company Utz Brands, Inc. is showing an appetite for expansion, as its subsidiaries entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of two existing distributors. The direct-store-delivery (DSD) operators now under the Utz Brands umbrella include Clem Snacks, Inc. of Brooklyn, N.Y., and J&D Snacks, Inc. of the Bronx, N.Y.

The acquisition of 125 DSD routes in metro New York City will help Utz as it continues to grow its business in the area and strengthen relationships with food retailers. “We are excited to build on the solid foundation and stellar reputation that the Clem and J&D teams have built. These two key distribution partners have been representing and distributing Utz’s brands in the five boroughs of New York City and Long Island over the last 25 years, and we look forward to working closely with our independent operator network to expand and grow our expansive portfolio of brands in this vibrant and diverse market,” said Steve Liantonio, SVP national sales operations for Utz. “The opportunity for growth and expansion remains robust and we are poised to drive it to new heights.”

Based in Hanover, Penn., Utz Brands, Inc. distributes its salty snack products to grocery, mass, club, convenience and drug stores around the country. The company celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2021, a year in which Utz also made several changes to its executive team. Over the last several months, the CPG company appointed a new EVP and COO, a new EVP and CFO, a new EVP and general counsel and a new EVP and chief people officer.

The DSD deal is expected to close during this first quarter of 2022.