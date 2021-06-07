Advertisement
07/06/2021

Utz Appoints New EVP and General Counsel

Theresa Robbins Shea joins snack food manufacturer's exec team
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak profile picture
Utz Appoints New EVP and General Counsel
Theresa Robbins Shea

Snack food company Utz Brands, Inc. has named Theresa Robbins Shea as EVP, general counsel and corporate secretary. As a member of the executive leadership team, Shea will head up the company’s legal team and report to CEO Dylan Lissette.

According to Lissette, the addition of Shea will help guide the newly-public company at a pivotal time. “Theresa brings a deep and broad pool of legal and compliance knowledge and will play an integral role in helping Utz generate long-term shareholder value,” he said.

Prior to joining the Hanover, Penn.-based Utz Brands this month, Shea was VP and general counsel for True Value Co., LLC, where she led the internal COVID crisis team and sponsored the inclusion and diversity council and True Value Foundation. She also held roles as senior counsel at American Airlines, Inc. and as an associate at the Seyfarth Shaw firm in Chicago. She earned Bachelor of Science and law degrees from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Campaign and a certificate in executive management from the University of Notre Dame.

Also Worth Reading

Schnucks Names New Executive Vice President

Schnucks Names New Executive Vice President

Ted Schnuck promoted to senior leadership team

Turkey Hill Names 2 New Execs

Turkey Hill Names 2 New Execs

Andy Jacobs and Paul Gagliano join ice cream and drink manufacturer in key roles

2020 Editors' Picks Winners Revealed

2020 Editors' Picks Winners Revealed

100 extraordinary products made the cut in this extraordinary year

Sabra Gets a New Leader

Sabra Gets a New Leader

Joey Bergstein named president and CEO

You May Also Like

Advertisement