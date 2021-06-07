Utz Appoints New EVP and General Counsel

Snack food company Utz Brands, Inc. has named Theresa Robbins Shea as EVP, general counsel and corporate secretary. As a member of the executive leadership team, Shea will head up the company’s legal team and report to CEO Dylan Lissette.

According to Lissette, the addition of Shea will help guide the newly-public company at a pivotal time. “Theresa brings a deep and broad pool of legal and compliance knowledge and will play an integral role in helping Utz generate long-term shareholder value,” he said.

Prior to joining the Hanover, Penn.-based Utz Brands this month, Shea was VP and general counsel for True Value Co., LLC, where she led the internal COVID crisis team and sponsored the inclusion and diversity council and True Value Foundation. She also held roles as senior counsel at American Airlines, Inc. and as an associate at the Seyfarth Shaw firm in Chicago. She earned Bachelor of Science and law degrees from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Campaign and a certificate in executive management from the University of Notre Dame.