UNFI Appoints New Board Member

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) has broadened its board of directors to include new member Shamim Mohammad. Appointed to a one-year term, he is the 11th director on the board and brings a technology background to the organization at a time of rapid tech acceleration in the industry.

Mohammad is a 10-year veteran of CarMax, Inc., currently serving as EVP and chief information and technology officer of the largest pre-owned car retailer in the United States and leading auto finance company. He also held IT leadership roles at BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc., Blockbuster, Inc. and marketing and data startup TravelClick, Inc.

Among other accomplishments, Mohammad received a CIO Leadership Award from MIT Sloan. A registered CPA, he earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from Angelo State University.

“Shamim’s proven track record in strategic leadership and development of forward-thinking technology solutions will make him a valuable addition to our Board,” remarked Jack Stahl, the independent chair the UNFI’s board.

Added UNFI CEO Sandy Douglas: “As UNFI executes our ‘Fuel the Future’ strategy, we are focused on providing solutions for our customers and suppliers. Shamim’s knowledge and wealth of experience will help us create value for their businesses as well as for our shareholders.”

Providence, R.I.-based UNFI delivers a wide variety of products to customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice customers. The largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America, the company is No. 47 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.