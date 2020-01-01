Utz and Zapp’s Hot Appetizers

Manufacturing company Monogram Foods has entered into a licensing agreement with the Utz and Zapp’s brands to launch a line of frozen take-home hot appetizers, enabling consumers to enjoy their favorite snack flavors in a different form. Kitchen specialists from both iconic brands worked collaboratively to ensure that the flavor profiles of the frozen products matched the unique seasonings of Zapp’s potato chips and Utz Cheese Balls. The line of hot appetizers consists of Zapp’s Boudin Balls, coated with Cajun Crawtator seasoning and including Cajun-style andouille sausage and rice; Zapp’s Fried Pickles, thick crinkle-cut pickles battered with Voodoo seasoning and including an extra packet of the fan-favorite condiment; Zapp’s Pimento Cheese Stuffed Jalapeño Peppers, made with 100% premium Palmetto pimento cheese and coated with Hotter N’ Hot Jalapeño seasoning; and Utz Cheese-Filled Cheese Balls, made to look just like Utz Cheese Balls, down to the color and flavor, but with real hot melty cheese inside. A 14-ounce box of any of the appetizers retails for a suggested retail range of $5.99-$6.99.