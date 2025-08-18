As the No. 1 high-protein yogurt brand in the United States, Oikos teamed with nutrition scientists and dietitians to create Oikos Fusion, which is designed to support muscle maintenance and digestive health for those striving to lose weight, including GLP-1 users who face unique nutrition challenges like meeting their daily protein needs to help prevent muscle loss. Powered by the brand’s patented Advanced Fusion Blend of of whey protein, leucine and vitamin D, the cultured dairy beverage delivers 23 grams of complete protein to support strong muscles and 5 grams of prebiotic fiber to support digestive health, along with such other key vitamins as B3 and B12 to help convert food to energy, in a compact, lactose-free, no-added sugar drink with no artificial sweeteners, synthetic colors or dyes. Oikos fusion is also a good source of calcium and vitamin A. The product line comes in three flavors: Strawberry, Mixed Berry and Vanilla. A nutrient-dense 7-fluid-ounce 130-calorie bottle of any flavor can be found in Walmart’s refrigerated section at a suggested retail price of $2.69, with plans to roll out to additional retailers nationwide in October. Oikos is a part of Danone North America, one of the world’s largest B Corps, which has created a dedicated nutrition hub for GLP-1 users to deliver clear, credible guidance on their nutritional needs.