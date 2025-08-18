As consumers continue to seek out bold, adventurous flavors and novel ways to elevate everyday eating occasions, Hormel Pepperoni – the No. 1-selling brand of pepperoni in the United States, according to IRI – is responding with two additions to its category-defining lineup: Pepperoni with Jalapeño, delivering a spicy kick, and tangy, on-trend Pepperoni Dill Pickle Flavored. Crafted with high-quality ingredients, these variations on a classic favorite can be used on pizza, layered in sandwiches, stacked on charcuterie boards or just eaten straight from the package. A 5-ounce package of either flavor retails for a suggested $3.99. Hormel Pepperoni is a brand of Hormel Foods Corp.