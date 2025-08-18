Already known for its premium Taiwanese-style air-dried noodles, A-Sha Foods USA is expanding its lineup with products designed to meet growing demand for restaurant-quality meals through bold, authentic, Taiwanese street-food flavor and clean ingredients. Made using century-old recipes, these noodles contain only three simple ingredients: wheat, salt and water. Additionally, like all of A-Sha’s noodles, these latest offerings never feature preservatives, fillers or artificial flavors – just innovative textures, high-impact sauces and more than 10 grams of plant-based protein per serving. The flavors, are Spicy Mala Meteor Noodles (4-pack), delivering A-Sha’s patented Meteor cut, crafted with a dual-blade technique to create bold, 3D ridges that grip sauce on every strand; thin, chewy Garlic Soy Thin Street Noodles, coated in a bold, savory sauce; Spicy Dan Dan Meteor Noodles (4-pack), combining spicy heat with nutty sesame richness atop the signature Meteor shape; and bold, crunchy Chili Crisp Squiggly Noodles (12-pack), a plant-based twist on a comfort classic, showcasing A-Sha’s signature squiggly noodles. Retailing for $11.99 each, these most recent flavors can now be found on the A-Sha website, at Whole Foods Market (Spicy Mala Meteor Noodles and Garlic Soy Thin Street Noodles), and at select Costco stores in Southern California (Chili Crisp Squiggly Noodles), with availability at Amazon and additional retailers coming soon.