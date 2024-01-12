USDA to Offer Summer Grocery Benefits for Kids

It may be the deep winter, with blizzards and subzero temperatures making news around the country, but summer is already on the minds of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). This week, USDA announced permanent summer grocery benefits for children that will roll out this year in 35 states as well as five U.S. territories and four tribes.

The Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) program will serve nearly 21 million children with nearly $2.5 billion in grocery benefits. Families can receive $120 per eligible child for the summer to purchase food at grocery stores, farmers markets or other authorized retailers.

“Summer grocery benefits are becoming a reality for many communities across the nation and for tens of millions of children who will receive the nutrition they need to grow, learn, and thrive,” declared Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “We applaud all the leaders and partners who are stepping up to make the program’s inaugural year a success. Together we’re making progress in closing the summer hunger gap and ensuring children are nourished and healthy year-round.”

The permanent program follows a multi-year pilot project that showed Summer EBT benefits had an effect on reducing child hunger and improving nutritional intake. According to USDA, the program led to a 33% reduction in youngsters with very low food security.

The agency plans to widen Summer EBT benefits, providing states that are not participating in the program in 2024 to opt in next year. To support states that are implementing the program, USDA is providing training and tools.

In addition to Summer EBT funds, families can take part in other summer nutrition programs, such as alternative meal services in rural communities and meal sites at community centers, schools and other locations.