U.S. Filipino Food Store Chain Offers Same-Day Grocery Delivery

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 06/18/2020
Island Pacific introduced its e-commerce program in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Island Pacific Supermarket, operating 16 stores in California and Nevada, has become the first Filipino supermarket chain to offer online shopping with same-day grocery delivery in the United States, according to the company.

“Because of COVID-19 and the drive to keep our communities safe at home, the Island Pacific team adaptively offered the e-commerce platform less than a month after the quarantine orders went into effect, because of the unyielding efforts of our founder Nino ‘Jeff’ Lim,” said Giselle Tongi-Walters, director of communications and community partnerships at Walnut, California-based Island Pacific. “Despite the many challenges in the first few weeks of the pandemic, the Island Pacific company also offered a rice reservation system so that people could reserve online and pickup in store to mitigate long lines and implement social distancing.”

On June 12 – Philippine Independence Day – Island Pacific released an updated version of its app to enhance customers’ online shopping experience. The upgraded app notifies shoppers by mobile phone when their orders are ready. Customers can then notify the store when they’re on the way to pick up their order at curbside.

Each Island Pacific location includes designated spaces for curbside pickup so customers can wait in their cars while personal shoppers load the groceries.

