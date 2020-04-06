C&S, Instacart Offer E-Commerce Solutions to Independent Grocers

With online shopping options more in demand than ever amid the COVID-19 pandemic, C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. and Instacart have teamed up to offer e-commerce and same-day delivery solutions to more than 3,000 C&S independent grocery retailers across the United States.

“C&S is proud to provide our retail partners with the ability to move their businesses online,” stated Corey Quiring,VP of retail services at Keene, New Hampshire-based C&S. “Now more than ever before, shoppers need the safety and convenience of online shopping and home delivery. Instacart’s services are unparalleled in providing a seamless shopping experience.”

“Connecting local grocers to their customers online is incredibly important to Instacart, and the need for this has never been greater than it is today,” said Chris Rogers, VP of retail at San Francisco-based Instacart. “It’s critical that families have access to groceries and goods from the retailers they love and trust. By partnering with C&S, we’re able to bring more independently owned grocers online and ensure the communities they serve can more easily access the household essentials they need.”

Under the partnership, C&S will bring its network of independent grocers onto the Instacart marketplace. The companies will help retailers establish an e-commerce and delivery offering to meet the needs of their customers. Once the grocer is live on Instacart, customers can visit the Instacart website or download the mobile app, enter their city, select their store and begin adding items to their grocery cart. An Instacart personal shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer’s designated time frame: same-day, or for convenient scheduling, up to two weeks in advance. All orders currently default to “Leave at My Door Delivery” to maintain social-distancing guidelines.

The largest wholesale grocery supply company in the United States, C&S supplies more than 7,700 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with 137,000-plus products. C&S is No. 14 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in in North America.

Instacart partners with more than 350 national, regional and local retailers to offer delivery from 25,000-plus stores across more than 5,500 U.S. and Canadian cities. Its delivery service is available to more than 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households.