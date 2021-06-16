Urban Roots Healthy Snack Kits

Baldor Specialty Foods, one of the largest importers and distributors of fresh produce and specialty foods in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, has expanded its Urban Roots retail line with a trio of ready-to-eat plant-based snack kits. The line extensions offer fresh, cold, crisp vegetables paired with plant-based dips and dressings -- Sugar Snap Peas with Ginger Miso Dip, Crudité with Gotham Greens Vegan Goddess, and Carrot & Celery Sticks with Vegan Buffalo Dip -- and all in convenient packaging. Ready-to-enjoy right out of the package, kits eliminate the usual prep time and mess associated with making snacks. Additionally, each Urban Roots healthy snack is made fresh daily at Baldor’s state-of-the-art facility, enabling a quick turnaround to Northeast grocers. A 3.5-ounce kit of any of the three varieties retails for a suggested. $3.99.