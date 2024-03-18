Meet the newest innovation from award-winning brand, Uptown Cocktails. Newly released, Uptown Cocktails Melon Peppersmash is a playful pairing of salted watermelon and cool cucumber, creating a perfect fusion of fresh and fruity flavors. Crafted at 13.9% alcohol by volume, Uptown Cocktails are perfectly premixed wine-based cocktails made with real fruit juices and premium, natural ingredients. Uptown Cocktails are gluten-free, kosher certified and provide your customers with bar quality experiences, without the hassle of bartending! Premixed and ready to drink after a few shakes and a pour, this is the perfect no-hassle solution to unwind during happy hour. The Uptown Cocktails Melon Peppersmash is the unparalleled pick for a cool, crisp cocktail you can count on, any time, any place. If you’re thinking ready-to-drink, you’re needing Uptown Cocktails.