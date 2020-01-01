Upton’s Naturals Updog Vegan Hot Dog

Based in Chicago, where hot dogs are serious business, Upton’s Naturals set out to create a vegan option that features the classic hot dog “snap” when bitten into. Made from versatile wheat-gluten seitan and simple, quality ingredients, including such favorite Windy City seasonings as yellow mustard seed and onion powder, Upton’s 100% vegan frank delivers the taste and texture of the iconic street food -- without the meat. What really sets this wiener apart, however, is its innovative algae-based coating and unique curing process. Able to be cooked on a grill or a stovetop, the Non-GMO Certified, kosher, plant-based Updog offers a whopping 19 grams of protein per serving, along with iron and potassium, and is completely free of cholesterol, trans fat, added sugars and artificial flavors. The suggested retail price for a 10-ounce package of four links is $5.99.