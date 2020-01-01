Press enter to search
Close search

Upton’s Naturals Updog Vegan Hot Dog

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Upton’s Naturals Updog Vegan Hot Dog

Upton’s Naturals Updog Vegan Hot Dog

Based in Chicago, where hot dogs are serious business, Upton’s Naturals set out to create a vegan option that features the classic hot dog “snap” when bitten into. Made from versatile wheat-gluten seitan and simple, quality ingredients, including such favorite Windy City seasonings as yellow mustard seed and onion powder, Upton’s 100% vegan frank delivers the taste and texture of the iconic street food -- without the meat. What really sets this wiener apart, however, is its innovative algae-based coating and unique curing process. Able to be cooked on a grill or a stovetop, the Non-GMO Certified, kosher, plant-based Updog offers a whopping 19 grams of protein per serving, along with iron and potassium, and is completely free of cholesterol, trans fat, added sugars and artificial flavors. The suggested retail price for a 10-ounce package of four links is $5.99.

 

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products