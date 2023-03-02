Upside, Payfare Providing Cashback Rewards for DasherDirect Cardholders

Retail technology company Upside and Payfare Inc., which powers instant payout and digital banking solutions for the gig workforces of Uber, Lyft and DoorDash, have joined forces to integrate Upside promotions directly in the DasherDirect app by Payfare. DasherDirect cardholders in the United States can now take advantage of Upside promotions at 50,000 gas and food retailers nationwide.

“Payfare is committed to finding new ways to help our users thrive financially,” said Marco Margiotta, CEO and founding partner of Toronto-based Payfare. “We are proud to partner with Upside to help DasherDirect cardholder dollars go further on everyday essentials like gas and food. Rewards like this differentiate Payfare from other digital banking providers and help reinforce DasherDirect’s position as the top-ranked finance app.”

[Read more: "ALDI, DoorDash Roll Out On-Demand Grocery Delivery"]

DasherDirect cardholders can claim a personalized fuel, restaurant or grocery offer in the Perks section of the DasherDirect app at eligible retail locations. Offers include up to 25 cents-per-gallon cash back on fuel and up to 45% cash back on food, which are automatically earned at the point of sale when the purchase is made with the DasherDirect prepaid debit card powered by Payfare.

Retailers on the Upside platform offering DasherDirect cardholders personalized incentives and experiences will drive them to visit participating retailers, buy more frequently or add more to their basket.

“At Upside, we’re driven to do all we can to drive more value to consumers and retailers, especially in today’s economic climate,” said Alex Kinnier, co-founder and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based Upside. “We’re thrilled to be working with Payfare to drive the most value possible to their cardholders, and also help brick-and-mortar retailers gain access to more customers at no additional cost to their business.”

The Upside Partner Platform is a series of application program interfaces (APIs) that allow partners to provide Upside’s personalized promos to their own users through their own apps.