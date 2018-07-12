United Supermarkets Accepting Customers’ FedEx Packages

United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos customers are now able to ship FedEx packages directly to a store for pickup, instead of to their homes.

“With the popularity of online shopping, and porch piracy on the rise, people are looking for a safe alternative to the front door for their valuable deliveries,” explained Chris James, COO for Lubbock, Texas-based United. “As the holiday purchases begin to arrive, we want our new service to give United shoppers convenience and little peace of mind.”

United worked with Memphis, Tenn.-based FedEx on official delivery protocols to ensure package security and tracking. On a daily basis, a trained United associated will receive all FedEx packages and place them in a secure holding area behind the Guest Services Counter.

To get their packages, customers must present their names and proper identification at Guest Services. The package is then scanned with an official FedEx handheld scanner, to update tracking information, and the customer signs to confirm receipt. Packages still unclaimed at the close of business will be scanned to remain in “inventory” for pickup at a future time.

The service, which doesn’t include such other FedEx offerings as shipping or labels, is currently available at 15 Lubbock-area stores

A division of Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos., United operates 43 stores in 34 markets throughout the Lone Star State. Albertsons is No. 3 on Progressive Grocer’s list of the top grocers in the United States.