United Supermarkets Improves Ecommerce Customer Engagement

United Supermarkets, a division of Boise, Idaho-based grocery company Albertsons Cos., has upgraded its ecommerce platform to improve customer engagement and enhance metrics for the mobile shopper app, which should drive operational efficiencies.

The STREETside platform, powered by software and digital media company MyWebGrocer (MWG), now supports Sponsored Listings and Category Header Ads, two solutions that support enhanced merchandising and collaboration between United and its CPG partners. The Sponsored Listing solution enables CPGs to invest with grocers to increase native product placement and sales. Meanwhile, the Category Header ads better enable CPG brands to reach and influence United shoppers on their path to purchase.

The platform upgrade also includes enhancements to the Mobile Personal Shopper (MPS) application, part of MWG’s solution for pick and packing of eCommerce orders. MPS is a proprietary mobile application that guides grocers’ personal shoppers through the store aisles for easy and accurate fulfillment of customer orders. New MPS features include enhanced personal shopper metric reporting to drive greater picking quality, efficiency and overall eCommerce profitability.

"As the landscape of grocery shopping continues to evolve we remain committed to delivering a great online experience for eCommerce shoppers," said Chris Farr, eCommerce manager for The United Family. "These upgrades are the latest investment in a great experience for STREETside shoppers."

Based in Lubbock, Texas, United Supermarkets operates 43 stores in 34 markets throughout the Lone Star State.