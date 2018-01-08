Albertsons Signs Deal with Western Union

Albertsons Cos. and Western Union have inked a deal that enables consumer access to international and domestic money transfer and money order services, as well as bill payment services at the grocer's locations, which operate under 20 banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs.

“At Albertsons Cos., our goal is to exceed our customers’ evolving expectations by seeking better ways to create and deliver unsurpassed service and value. Our agreement with Western Union will help our customers quickly and easily complete multiple errands under one roof,” said Mark Panzer, the grocer's SVP of pharmacy and GM/HBC.

The agreement extends the 30-year relationship between Western Union and Safeway, which merged with Albertsons in 2015.

Consumers can start a money transfer transaction on the Western Union mobile app, and then pay in cash at any Albertsons location to complete it, offering additional speed, convenience, and the ability to track the transaction through the app. Consumers may also opt to have their receivers pick up their money in cash at one of Western Union’s more than 550,000 global retail agent locations, or pay out to bank accounts or mobile wallets, where available.