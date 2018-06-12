Albertsons Joins Okta Customer Identity Cloud

Albertsons Cos. has successfully implemented the Okta Identity Cloud to support its digital transformation, according to the San Francisco-based vendor.

“Every company is becoming a technology company, no matter what service or product they provide,” noted Otka CEO and co-founder Todd McKinnon. “We believe that the only way for companies to remain competitive is through the adoption of best-in-class technologies that enable them to provide the best and most secure customer experience. That’s why long-established brands like Albertsons are leveraging the Okta Identity Cloud to securely connect their customers to those technologies in a consistent and reliable way.”

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons deployed Okta Customer Identity products to support consumer programs and its ecommerce strategy. The Okta Identity Cloud will serve as the first step of online interaction between Albertsons and its customers, powering user registration and authentication for the grocer’s website and mobile application. The vendor’s Single Sign-On, Universal Directory and API Access Management will provide a single central identity platform to enhance the customer experience and boost loyalty.

“From our founding in 1939, Albertsons has been committed to working hard for our customers: providing the products they want, at a fair price, with great customer service,” said Ramiya Iyer, Albertsons' group VP of IT, digital and marketing. “That’s why we deployed Okta’s Customer Identity products to support our loyalty, rewards and ecommerce strategy — with the ultimate aim of better serving the more than 30 million customers we interact with every week. As one of the U.S.’ largest grocery retailers, we needed a solution that could scale with us, and we’re confident that we found that in the Okta Identity Cloud, which now serves as an important part of our customers’ digital experience with Albertsons.”

Operating stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 19 well-known banners, Albertsons is No. 3 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.