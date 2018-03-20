Albertsons’ New Digital Marketplace Ups Vendor Exposure, Optimizes Consumer Data

A new digital marketplace launched by Albertsons Cos. will help vendors grow their business by direct-shipping to the retailer’s customers while providing important customer data in various markets. The consumer-facing launch will occur in early summer.

The new marketplace is supposed to help customers across Albertsons' banners to find and purchase hard-to-find items while also quickly discovering new products and trends that suit their tastes and lifestyles. It also will benefit the products’ vendors by giving visibility to goods on a prominent digital platform and handling common ecommerce front-end functions, such as search, product description and ordering.

The new site also will supply Albertsons Cos. with proprietary data on food and wellness product trends in various markets, helping merchants at the Boise, Idaho-based company evaluate what innovative products to stock in stores while informing vendors on where they should build distribution.

“At Albertsons Cos., we have always prided ourselves on our wide assortment. This offering takes our assortment size to the next level by making the aisle practically infinite” said Narayan Iyengar, SVP of digital marketing and ecommerce, Albertsons Cos. “This is another example of the rapid strides we are making on building digital capabilities that serve our customers, and shows our determination to play a prominent role in the digital food and wellness eco system.”

Interested vendors can find more information here.