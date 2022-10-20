UNFI Teams With CoupDog to Redefine Coupons for Grocery Retail

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) retail customers now have access to state-of-the-art digital coupon technology that can be integrated into consumers’ mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Wallet, or even printed on paper. This is thanks to a new relationship with CoupDog, a digital coupon provider specializing in innovative support to independent retailers as the industry transitions to a new standard Universal Digital Coupon.

Coupons provide attractive value to consumers through discounts and deals and drive traffic to stores, especially as shoppers continue to face inflationary pressure and other economic concerns. Historically, retailers have had to balance these benefits with fraud concerns related to traditional coupons. CoupDog combines a secure, scalable distributed ledger using blockchain technology to address these concerns, making it simple and hassle-free for consumers to discover and redeem valuable digital coupons from national, regional and even emerging consumer goods companies.

By leveraging its network of suppliers, UNFI will be able to enhance supplier marketing and merchandising while improving overall deals and offers. This, in turn, can help UNFI’s more than 30,000 customer locations drive increased participation in manufacturer-funded coupon redemption.

“We’re excited to be working with CoupDog to unleash the latest in digital technology to redefine coupons for grocery retail,” said Chris Testa, president at UNFI. “Our focus is on solutions that empower retailers to grow and thrive while improving the customer experience for shoppers. These technologically advanced coupons not only deliver a more reliable and secure transaction, but they are also structured to reduce costs, improve cash flow, increase shopper loyalty and drive retailer profits.”

CoupDog’s patented solution also fully supports the new 8112 Universal Digital Coupon format. Its digital coupons easily integrate with a retailer’s point-of-sale, e-commerce and marketing platforms to create a seamless omnichannel experience for shoppers. The complexity of coupon acceptance, validation and redemption is managed by CoupDog, with no additional labor required from retailers. Additionally, integration with UNFI’s existing paper coupon clearing service facilitates a quick and seamless payment to retailers.

“We are very excited to be working with UNFI to empower independent grocers to deliver a modern, simple, easy-to-use digital coupon platform,” said Rob Balfour, CEO of Toronto-based CoupDog. “We are proud to provide these retailers with best-in-class promotional tools, allowing them to deliver compelling promotions and significant cost savings to their customers.”

Providence, R.I.-based UNFI delivers a wide variety of products to customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice customers. The largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America, the company is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.